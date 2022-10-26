Russian military stole another monument from Kherson - Potemkin. PHOTO
In Kherson, the Russian occupiers dismantled a monument to Grigory Potemkin.
This was reported by journalist Ivan Antipenko, informs Censor.NET.
"There was Potemkin. He's gone," the journalist wrote.
We will remind you that the other day it became known that the Russian occupiers removed the monuments to Oleksandr Suvorov and Fyodor Ushakov, which stood in the center of Kherson, from their pedestals and took them to an unknown destination. Both monuments were dismantled on October 23 and taken to an unknown destination by the Russians.
