During day, occupiers killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, the occupiers killed three civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"On October 26, it became known about 3 civilians in the Donetsk region, killed by Russians — in Bakhmut. 2 more people were injured yesterday," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Donetska region (3648) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
