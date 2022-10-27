In liberated Donetsk region, 146 bodies have already been exhumed, - police

At this time, 268 bodies of the dead were found in the de-occupied territory of Donetsk region, of which 146 bodies have already been exhumed.

This was reported by the press officer of the Donetsk region police, Oleksandra Havrylko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"A total of 268 bodies are the bodies of dead citizens who were found in the de-occupied territories. And of them, 146 are those that were exhumed," Havrylko said.

She appealed to people who had relatives who lived in the de-occupied territories and one of them died, to cooperate with the police and, if necessary, to provide biological materials so that the law enforcement officers could identify the people who died.

"This (cooperation of the population with the police. - Ed.) is very important to us. And even if people simply contact us about the graves, we immediately select biological materials for DNA. This is the perspective we are working on, because people, if immediately if they don't apply, they can apply later. So that we can carry out an examination and establish the identities of the dead people," explained the police press officer.

