Reserve of body armor for Armed Forces has been formed, up to 200,000 in warehouses, - Ministry of Defense

During the week, more than 6,000 body armor, more than 8,000 helmets, more than 30,000 pairs of shoes and more than 100,000 winter jackets were received for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the Ministry of Defense has formed a reserve.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"During the week from October 20 to 26, the Ministry of Defense handed over more than 6,000 body armor, more than 8,000 helmets and more than 30,000 pairs of shoes, of which 28,000 are winter shoes, to provide units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Regarding winter jackets, which are currently under special control - almost 58,000 were taken into account in a week," she said.

According to Maliar, the delivery process is at different stages. In particular, more than 100,000 winter jackets are delivered to warehouses in various regions of Ukraine.

In addition, more than 60,000 winter pants, more than 77,000 thermal suit jackets (fleece) and more than 81,000 sets of demi-season and winter underwear were handed over.

Maliar reported that the reserve formed today is about 200,000 body armor and about 100,000 helmets. The Ministry of Defense pays special attention to the supply of winter uniforms, but the efficiency of work is affected by enemy shelling and lack of electricity supply.