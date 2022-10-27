Russians once again shelled border areas of Chernihiv region

After lunch on October 27, the Russian occupiers once again shelled the border areas of Chernihiv region. The Horodnya community came under fire.

This was reported by the North operational command, Censor.NET informs.

"From 2:00 p.m. to 3:20 p.m., a report was received about 30 hits, probably from a mortar, in the Senkivka area. There were no casualties among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure," the message says.

