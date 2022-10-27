ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8301 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 141 0

Russians once again shelled border areas of Chernihiv region

прикордоння,чернігівщини

After lunch on October 27, the Russian occupiers once again shelled the border areas of Chernihiv region. The Horodnya community came under fire.

This was reported by the North operational command, Censor.NET informs.

"From 2:00 p.m. to 3:20 p.m., a report was received about 30 hits, probably from a mortar, in the Senkivka area. There were no casualties among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure," the message says.

Read more: Johnson to propose ’Marshall plan for Ukraine’ - Daily Telegraph

Author: 

shoot out (13051) Chernihiv region (308)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 