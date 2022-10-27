We do not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he sees no political sense in a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

He said this during a speech at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We do not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine, there is no sense - neither political nor military," Putin said.

He added that "as long as nuclear weapons exist, there is a risk of their use".

The Russian dictator claims that allegedly Russia "has never talked about the use of nuclear weapons". According to Putin, he always only reacted to the words of Western politicians.

In fact, Putin has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons when talking about war with Ukraine. He also put the Russian nuclear forces on special alert.

