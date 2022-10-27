ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11562 visitors online
News War
25 889 99

We do not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine - Putin

путін

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he sees no political sense in a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

He said this during a speech at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We do not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine, there is no sense - neither political nor military," Putin said.

He added that "as long as nuclear weapons exist, there is a risk of their use".

The Russian dictator claims that allegedly Russia "has never talked about the use of nuclear weapons". According to Putin, he always only reacted to the words of Western politicians.

In fact, Putin has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons when talking about war with Ukraine. He also put the Russian nuclear forces on special alert.

Read more: US warned Putin personally about consequences of nuclear strike on Ukraine - Blinken

Author: 

Putin (3172) nuclear weapon (392)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 