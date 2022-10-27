Over 40 streets renamed in Kyiv

At a meeting on October 27, the Kyiv City Council decided to rename more than 40 streets, lanes and squares associated with Russia and the Soviet past. Now the capital has Max Levin Street and Pavlo Lee Lane.

Slavgorodska street will now be named after the fallen Hero of the Russian-Ukrainian war Denys Antipov.

Karl Marx Street will become Johann Wolfgang Goethe Street.

Amurska Square will be named Vasylkivska Square.

Pushkinska street will become Yevhen Chykalenko street.

Nekrasovska street will become Ivan Drach street.

Krasnodarska street will be named Golda Meir street.

Astrakhanska street was renamed to Kastus Kalinovsky street.

Bagration Street was named after the photojournalist Maxim Levin, who died in March 2022 near Kyiv.

Moskovsky lane will become Pavlo Lee lane.

Oleksandr Bestuzhev lane - Kuzma Skryabin lane.

Heroes of Brest Square was renamed to Chernobayivska Square.

Marshal Tymoshenko Street will become Levko Lukyanenko Street.

Oleksandr Matrosov Street will be named in honor of General Kulchytskiy - Ukrainian soldier who died in 2014 in Sloviansk.

It is noted that the new names for the streets, alleys, boulevards and squares of the capital were chosen by Kyiv residents by voting in "Kyiv Digital". The names that received the most support were put to a vote in the session hall of the Kyiv City Council.