Strengthening of enemy group on right-bank part of Kherson Region, with number of mobilized up to 1,000 people, is recorded, - General Staff

On the right-bank part of the Kherson region, the enemy’s group is being strengthened by mobilized military personnel numbering up to 1,000 people. They are resettled in the homes of local residents who have left these areas.

As Censor.NET reports, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook as of 06:00 a.m. on October 28.

"The so-called "evacuation" from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region continues. Considerable attention is paid to the removal of medical equipment and property of, as the occupiers say, "nationalized" enterprises. Thus, from the settlement of Bilozerka, the equipment of the local hospital is taken to the cities of Skadovsk and Genichesk. At the same time, the strengthening of the enemy group on the right-bank part of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region by mobilized military personnel numbering up to 1,000 people is noted. They are resettled in the homes of local residents who have left these areas.

In addition, it is reported that the command of the Russian occupying forces, to avoid panic among the personnel, tries in every way to hide the real losses of servicemen.

