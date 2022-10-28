If Putin doesn’t want nuclear strike, why does he keep talking about it? - Biden

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been making dangerous rhetoric about the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

US President Joe Biden said this in an interview with NewsNation, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

Biden was asked if he believed Putin's words about the lack of desire to use nuclear weapons.

"If he has no intentions, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons?" the US president answered.

According to him, Putin is very dangerous in his approach to this issue.

Read more: We do not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine - Putin