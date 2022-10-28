During day, Ukrainian aviation hit 20 areas of concentration of occupiers’ equipment and 4 air defense positions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on 10/28/2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 247 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion. The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, focuses its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time does not stop trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it continues to strike critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population. During the current day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 14 air strikes, carried out more than 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Areas of 30 settlements in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were hit by the enemy.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine remains.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversky direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Ryzhivka, Ukrainian and Fotovizh settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Vilkhuvatka, Vovchansk, Dvorichna, Krasne and Staritsa settlements;

on the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka, Stelmakhivka and Yampolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Klishchiivka, Soledar and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Vodiane, Pavlivka, Mariinka and Vesele settlements.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired at the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of more than 25 settlements along the contact line.

More than 25 settlements were affected by fire in the Southern Bug direction. The enemy continues the engineering equipment of the positions. Up to 30 UAV flights of various types were carried out to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

The so-called "evacuation" from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region continues. In the settlement of Kachkarivka, the occupiers gave the residents of the settlement two days to evict from their homes and evacuate. On the evacuation routes, additional checkpoints were installed to the temporarily occupied Crimea, which organized careful care and verification of civilians. At the same time, another batch of mobilized Russian servicemen arrived in the settlements of Chervyn Mayak, Novoraysk and Zmiivka. The occupiers have intensified filtering measures in the settlement of Velyka Bilozerka, Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the updated information, it was confirmed that the enemy's manpower and equipment were damaged in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. Thus, artillery units of the Defense Forces in the settlement of Novovodiane destroyed an ammunition warehouse, up to 5 trucks with ammunition and 3 D-30 guns. Up to 110 enemy servicemen were wounded in the areas of Tokmak, Molochansk and Kinsky Rozdory settlements. The number of dead is carefully concealed by the occupiers.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the current day made 24 strikes. It was confirmed that 20 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment and 4 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. Units of missile troops and artillery hit the command post, 6 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 4 ammunition warehouses and other important military objects of the occupiers.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff.

