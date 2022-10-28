Iranians protested on Maidan against their country’s participation in war with Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Representatives of the Iranian community condemn the actions of the Iranian authorities, which support Putin’s dictatorial regime in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

The participants of the action expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine. They emphasized that they condemn Tehran's military assistance to its partners in Russia. And they demand that the Iranian authorities stop supporting the Russian dictator Putin.

The protesters emphasized that after February 24 they could leave Ukraine for Europe. But they stayed here and help fight on various fronts for the freedom of Ukraine.

They also expressed solidarity with the victims of political repression in Iran. So they wished the Iranian people victory in the war against the dictatorial regime.

The author of the photo and video is Oleh Bohachuk





















