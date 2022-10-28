ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5480 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 458 37
occupation (1785) Kherson region (1812) evacuation (502) Stremousov (6)

Occupiers announced completion of evacuation from right bank of Kherson region

херсон

The evacuation of the civilian population from the right bank of the Kherson region, in particular from the regional center, organized by the occupiers, has been completed.

This is reported by TASS with reference to the traitor Kyryll Stremousov, Censor.NET reports.

"The evacuation of the civilian population from the right bank of the Kherson region has been completed, Stremousov said," the message states.

Read more: Strengthening of enemy group on right-bank part of Kherson Region, with number of mobilized up to 1,000 people, is recorded, - General Staff

Also remind, that on October 20, the occupying authorities of Kherson called on the residents to leave the city immediately, allegedly because of the tense situation at the front, and to cross to the left bank of the Dnipro.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 