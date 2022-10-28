Occupiers announced completion of evacuation from right bank of Kherson region

The evacuation of the civilian population from the right bank of the Kherson region, in particular from the regional center, organized by the occupiers, has been completed.

This is reported by TASS with reference to the traitor Kyryll Stremousov, Censor.NET reports.

"The evacuation of the civilian population from the right bank of the Kherson region has been completed, Stremousov said," the message states.

Read more: Strengthening of enemy group on right-bank part of Kherson Region, with number of mobilized up to 1,000 people, is recorded, - General Staff

Also remind, that on October 20, the occupying authorities of Kherson called on the residents to leave the city immediately, allegedly because of the tense situation at the front, and to cross to the left bank of the Dnipro.