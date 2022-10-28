Russia is trying to make Kherson region an exclusion zone, - Zelenskiy

Russian occupants are dismantling existing healthcare system in Kherson region, leaving local residents without basic necessities.

It was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupiers have added another challenge - in the occupied territory. In fact, they are dismantling the entire existing healthcare system there. The occupiers decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take out equipment, ambulances - just everything... They put pressure on doctors who are still in the occupied areas to move to the territory of Russia.

First of all, this concerns Kherson region. Russia is making Kherson region a zone without civilization, without basic things that are available in most countries of the world. This region before the arrival of Russia, like all other regions of Ukraine, was quite normal and safe, all social services were guaranteed to people there... Life was guaranteed there. And now Russia is trying to make Kherson region literally an exclusion zone," Zelenskiy noted.

The President appealed to people living in these occupied cities and districts:

"Please do everything to help each other - despite any actions of the occupiers. The Ukrainian flag will return. We will return normal life. But we need to endure this time. The time when even formally the occupants confirm that they cannot stay on the territory of Ukraine, and therefore they are trying to steal medical equipment and enslave medical personnel."

