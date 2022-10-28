ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5260 visitors online
News War
1 847 10
IAEA (214) Zaporizhia NPP (436) Raphael Grossi (103)

Establishment of safety zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP is moving too slowly, - IAEA Head Grossi

гроссі

Establishment of safety zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP is moving too slowly.

This was stated by IAEA Head Raphael Grossi, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

On October 28, at a Carnegie Endowment event in Washington, Grossi said he was "extremely disappointed" with the pace of agreement on the safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Read more: IAEA experts will inspect two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in coming days, - Grossi

"For me, creating a security zone around a nuclear power plant is the most obvious thing. How can a nuclear power plant be shelled at all?" the IAEA chief was outraged.

Grossi also expressed "serious concern" that Russia detained two of its employees on October 17.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 