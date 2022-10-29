OC "South" on alleged attack of drones on Sevastopol: Probably, these are fighting mosquitoes

The representative of the operational command "South" Natalia Humeniuk ridiculed the accusations of the Russians regarding the involvement of the drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the "attack" on occupied Sevastopol. She assumed they were fighting mosquitoes.

Humeniuk said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

She noted that the command is closely monitoring what is happening because it is in their area of responsibility.

"We are preparing an official response, which will be filled with facts. Probably, these are the fighting mosquitoes that are so disturbing to the Russian authorities," Humeniuk said.

