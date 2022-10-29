Occupiers hit critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA

Occupiers hit critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"After a short break, the enemy again shelled Zaporizhzhia, hitting critical infrastructure facilities. The consequences of the terrorist attack are currently being clarified. Please stay in shelters, repeated attacks are likely," he said.

"The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia again. The arrivals have been recorded in the city. There is a threat of repeated attacks. Take care of yourself and do not neglect the safety rules," Anatoly Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, said on the Telegram channel.