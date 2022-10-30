Russian occupiers introduced military censorship in Melitopol, - mayor

The Russians have imposed an information blockade on the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reports.

Fedorov told about this on the air of the FreeDom TV channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"The occupiers have introduced military censorship - they will check the phones of residents and find out who and what a person is talking to, where and what news he reads. If during the "check" of the phone the occupiers see a pro-Ukrainian source of information, fines will be applied to the resident. In case of a repeat check - "criminal responsibility." In other words, the Russian military will put a person "in the basement," he said.

The mayor reminded that from the first days of the occupation of Melitopol and other territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians blocked Ukrainian communication operators, Internet providers, TV and radio broadcasting.

