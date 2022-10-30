In Sievierodonetsk, Russian occupants set up a camp for training mobilized soldiers

Russian troops set up a training camp for mobilized people in occupied Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region.

This was stated by the Head of the Military-Civilian Administration of Sievierodonetsk Oleksandr Stryuk on the air of "Kyiv" TV channel, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UNIAN.

According to him, the number of Russian military in the city has increased.

"They even organized something like a camp for their training or a training ground. Additional manpower has entered the city, they are being trained there. It is hard to say what they are doing with them. Maybe they tell them what the weapons look like," emphasized Stryuk.

