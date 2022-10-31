ENG
Explosions in Kyiv. Air defense works (updated)

Telegram channels report about ten explosions in Kyiv.

Censor.NET informs about this.

Previously, the air defense system worked. However, there is currently no official confirmation of the information.

Later, the press service of the KCMA noted: "Air defense is working! Do not panic! Stay in shelters and wait for the air alarm to sound!"

