Enemy missiles hit energy facility in Svitlovodsk, Kirovohrad region, - RMA

Enemy rockets hit one of the energy facilities in the Svitlovodsk region

This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad RMA Andrii Raykovych on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Attention! Enemy rockets have targeted one of the energy facilities in the Svitlovodsk region. So far, there have been no casualties. The liquidation of the consequences of the fire is ongoing. Be vigilant! Do not leave shelters!", he noted.

