There is no question of evacuation from Kyiv region. Electricity in region has already started to recover, - head of RMA Kuleba

No evacuation measures are taking place on the territory of the Kyiv region and are not planned in the near future.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv RMA, announced this in the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the situation with energy is difficult, but under control.

"Everyone is working in their places. Electricity in the region has already started to be restored. The residents of Kyiv region will know about all the action plans in advance. Let's keep our front. We trust only official sources. We are working," he said.

It should be noted that today a number of mass media and telegram channels reported with reference to Kuleba that residents of the region may be evacuated in the event of a complex energy crisis.