Michel reacted to massive Russian attack on Ukraine: "Moscow’s strategy will not work"
The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, condemned another massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities on Monday, October 31.
"I strongly condemn Russia's missile attacks on Kyiv and critical infrastructure facilities in other regions. Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work," Michel wrote, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
He added that the European Union will continue to stand by Ukraine - as long as it takes.
