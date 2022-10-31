For 8 years and 8 months, we have been waging war against the country that is 28 times larger than ours, but we will definitely win - Zaluzhny

Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi commented on today’s massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Zaluzhny noted: "We are waging a war against a country whose size is 28 times larger than the size of our state, whose population is 4 times larger than ours, whose military potential is many times greater than our capabilities. We are waging war on land, in the air, at sea, in cyberspace, etc. We have been waging war not for 8 months, but for 8 years and 8 months. All this testifies to our resilience, courage to defend what is ours and the desire to win.

Would other countries withstand such pressure? Only today, the enemy used 55 X-101 cruise missiles and one X-59 guided missile, 22 anti-aircraft missiles for S-300, 4 Shahid-136 UAVs and one Lancet-3 UAV against civilian objects of Ukraine. I do not know about anyone else, but we are holding on, regrouping, increasing reserves, strengthening defense and gradually liberating our native land.

Victory is very difficult for us. But it will certainly be".

