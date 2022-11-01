Pentagon began to monitor Western weapons accounting in Ukraine: US military conducts inspections

A small number of U.S. military personnel have recently begun conducting inspections in Ukraine to ensure that Ukrainian armed forces are properly accounting for weapons provided by West.

This was reported to journalists on Monday by a senior Pentagon official at a briefing, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth" .

The official did not specify where exactly the inspections are taking place or how close to the front the US troops are. According to the official, U.S. personnel cannot conduct inspections "close to the front line," but he clarified that they are located where security conditions allow.

Read more: Finland has not confirmed media reports about arms smuggling from Ukraine, - MFA

As of now, according to the Pentagon, several inspections have been conducted with the participation of the U.S. Defense Attaché and the team of the U.S. Defense Cooperation Office, which is based in Kyiv.

The interlocutor added that the Ukrainian side demonstrates transparency in the distribution of weapons and facilitates inspections.

The deployment of the U.S. military in Ukraine became known after the U.S. State Department announced a plan aimed at ensuring that Western weapons provided to Ukraine do not fall into the hands of Russian troops or their mercenaries.