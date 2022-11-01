ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8228 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
361 2

Russians killed five civilians in Ukraine in one day. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, on October 31, as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, five civilians were killed and nine were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, with reference to the data of the regional military administrations, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Donetsk region, four people died (including one killed earlier) and three were wounded. In the Mykolayiv region, one person died and five were wounded. In the Kharkiv region, one person was injured," the message reads.

Read more: In Ukraine invaders killed 11 civilians, - OP. INFOGRAPHICS

Russians killed five civilians in Ukraine in one day 01

Author: 

injury (1012) death (1543) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (153)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 