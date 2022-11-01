Russians are shelling settlements they left behind, - Haidai

During October 31, the Russian military used tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery to attack Stelmakhivka, Myasozharivka, Bilohorivka, Hrekivka, and Nevske

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"Even after retreating, the Russians continue to leave the houses of the residents of the Luhansk region. In the territories that are still occupied, the Russians, having destroyed entire cities, are unable to either pay the promised money or provide housing to the locals," Haidai noted.

Haidai said that only last week several dozen people were demonstratively given money that was supposed to be given in the summer.

