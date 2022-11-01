ENG
European Commissioner for Energy Affairs arrived in Kyiv

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson arrived in Kyiv. She stated that it is necessary to increase support for the Ukrainian energy sector after the Russian missile strikes.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"I'm in Kyiv today to help increase support for Ukraine's energy sector. Ukraine's energy infrastructure is under targeted attack by Russia - a cruel and inhumane tactic designed to cause human suffering as winter approaches," Simson wrote on Twitter.

