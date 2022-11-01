Seven enemy ships are on combat duty in Black Sea. INFOGRAPHICS
Russia keeps seven enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, among which there are no carriers of cruise missiles.
This was reported by the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs
As of November 1, 2022:
- 7 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 0 carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles, the total salvo is 0 missiles;
- in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 3 ships and boats on combat duty;
- in the Mediterranean Sea - 13 enemy ships, 5 of them carrying "Kalibr" cruise missiles.
