568 settlements were deoccupied in Kharkiv region
The Ukrainian military has already liberated 568 settlements in the Kharkiv region from the Russian invaders.
This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.
"As of today, 568 settlements have been de-occupied in the Kharkiv region," he noted.
21 military administrations were established in the de-occupied territories. In settlements where there is still no electricity supply, a reserve stock of equipment and fuel is created, and individual heating devices for community residents are also manufactured and purchased.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password