568 settlements were deoccupied in Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian military has already liberated 568 settlements in the Kharkiv region from the Russian invaders.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"As of today, 568 settlements have been de-occupied in the Kharkiv region," he noted.

21 military administrations were established in the de-occupied territories. In settlements where there is still no electricity supply, a reserve stock of equipment and fuel is created, and individual heating devices for community residents are also manufactured and purchased.

