According to updated information, 5 vehicles and 30 occupants were destroyed in Zaporizhzhia region on October 29, - General Staff

AFU General Staff released information on updated losses of Russian occupants on October 29.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff's official Facebook.

The report states: "According to updated information, the destruction of enemy ammunition depots in Zaporizhzhia region on October 29 was confirmed. In addition, 5 units of military equipment were destroyed as a result of fire damage to the areas of Russian occupants' concentration. Personnel losses amounted to 30 people killed and about 100 wounded.

