At night, AFU shot down 12 of 13 Iranian kamikaze drones

On the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, October 2, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the eastern direction with "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones, almost all of them were shot down by Ukrainian aviation and air defense.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"12 out of 13 barrages of ammunition were destroyed by air defense in the eastern and central regions of the country," the message said.

The military specified that 6 UAVs were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units, aviation, and mobile fire groups of the Air Command "East".

Read more: At beginning of November, Iran plans to send Russia shipment of more than 200 combat drones, - Defense Intelligence

Another 6 are in the area of responsibility of the Air Command "Center" with the involvement of fighter aircraft, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ground Forces and the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine.