During day, occupiers killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, and also injured ten people, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Over a day, the Russian occupiers killed four civilians in the Donetsk region, and also injured ten people," the message reads.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers also discovered the bodies of five civilians who died during the occupation in Rubtsi.

