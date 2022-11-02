Iran’s "Arash-2" drones carry five times more explosives than "Shahed". This could be turning point in war - CNN

Russia’s use of the "Arash-2" drone has the potential to become a "major turning point" in the war against Ukraine.

CNN writes about it.

"Any deployment of the "Arash-2" drone by Russia in the war in Ukraine may cause additional pressure on the country's air defense," the publication notes.

It is known that the combat drone "can carry five times more explosives than the Shahed".

The existence of "Arash-2" first became known in 2019, but its exact capabilities remain unknown.

The drone is named after Arash the Archer, a heroic character from Iranian mythology who was the most skilled archer. Legend has it that he fired an arrow that flew all morning and fell at noon 2,250 kilometers away. When Arash released his bow, he allegedly fell to the ground and died," CNN writes. It should be noted that since September 13, when the Russians first used attack drones against Ukraine, the air defense forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have shot down more than 300 drones, but dozens managed to hit their targets and destroy vital energy infrastructure.

We will remind, according to the reports of anonymous officials of the Western country, Iran plans to send to Russia a thousand units of weapons by the end of the year, including short-range ballistic missiles of the "surface-to-surface" class and combat drones.

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Iran should send a batch of more than 200 "Shahed-136", "Mohajer-6", and "Arash-2" combat drones to the Russians in early November.