Every fifth of already dead Russian mobilized men did not even reach front - "Novaya Gazeta"

According to the calculations of Russian journalists, based on official data, more than 100 Russian soldiers have died since September 21. Every fifth of them did not even make it to the front.

Such calculations are given by the Russian opposition publication "Novaya Gazeta. Evropa", Censor.NET reports.

Reports of the death of the mobilized began to arrive immediately after the draft when they had not yet reached the front. The causes of death are fights, alcohol, drugs, suicides, and accidents.

According to the publication, Russians began to die at the front in early October. In some cases, not only 9-10 days passed from mobilization to death. Most of the dead were from the Urals.

Journalists counted the eliminated Russians based on reports from media officials, documents, and messages about the funeral on social networks. They note that, most likely, the real number of dead mobilized is much higher than their estimates.

Read more: In Sievierodonetsk, Russian occupants set up a camp for training mobilized soldiers

Mobilized Russians who want to save their lives can contact the hotlines organized for them at the numbers +38 066 580 34 98, +38 093 119 29 84.

Ukraine guarantees compliance with the Geneva Convention on Prisoners.