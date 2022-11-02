Zaporizhzhia NPP resumed heat supply to Enerhodar, - "Energoatom"

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored heat supply to the city of Enerhodar, putting two power units into a "hot stop" state.

As reported by Censor.NET, NAEK "Energoatom" reported this on Telegram.

"Today, November 2, 2022, Ukrainian ZNPP personnel restored heat supply in Enerhodar. Hot water also appeared in residential buildings. This became possible after two blocks of the station were put into a state of hot shutdown," the message reads.

It is noted that now employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP continue to carry out work on the start-up of systems for the restoration of heat supply in the city of Enerhodar.

Currently, the water temperature is 51 degrees Celsius. This is not enough to provide Energodar with heat and hot water in full. However, even this temperature makes it possible to protect the city's utility networks from damage in case of cold weather.

Energoatom reminded that since May, heat and water supply to energy donors has been provided by the Zaporizhzhia NPP, not the Zaporizhzhia TPP, which had to be stopped due to the terrorist actions of the Russian occupiers. As a result of the constant shelling of the ZNPP by the Russian military and the destruction of the energy infrastructure on September 11, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was completely shut down.