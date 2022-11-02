Over past day, Russia killed nine civilians and wounded 19. INFOGRAPHICS
During the past day, November 1, as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 9 civilians were killed, 19 more were injured.
Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.
"The Donetsk region - 9 dead (including 5 killed earlier), 10 wounded. The Zaporizhzhia region - 1 wounded. The Sumy region - 1 wounded. The Kharkiv region - 7 wounded (including 2 children)", the message says.
