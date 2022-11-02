ENG
Russian military released more than 100 shells and mines of Sumy region. PHOTOS

During day, the Russian army released more than 100 shells and mines in the Sumy region. One person is injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian Federation shelled the Sumy region. Over the past day, more than 100 "arrivals" of anti-aircraft fire, artillery, and mortar attacks have been recorded," the report says.

As a result of the shelling, one person was injured. 2 private residences and power lines were damaged.

