During day, Armed Forces repel dozens of attacks in Donetsk direction, - Ministry of Defense

The most active hostilities continue in the Donetsk area, where Russian troops carry out dozens of attacks per day.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.

According to the official, the epicenter of hostilities remains Bakhmut, Soledar, and the entire Donetsk region.

"There, the enemy carries out dozens of attacks per day, and we repel them. In fact, there is a mutual movement of both sides. If the enemy manages to advance in some populated areas, then there is an instant reaction of the defense forces, and we immediately return these territories," said Malair.

She emphasized that the Ukrainian forces "are not giving up a single centimeter", and the Russian occupiers continue their active attempts to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk region. "The fighting there continues fiercely. It is necessary to understand that there is a very difficult defense there now," said Maliar.

Commenting on the situation on the fronts in general, according to the Deputy Minister of Defense, it can be characterized as preparation for the liberation of Ukrainian territories from the Russians and consolidation in the already liberated territories.