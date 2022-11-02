Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with a kamikaze drone: There is a hit to an energy infrastructure facility (updated)

Russian invaders struck Kryvyi Rih with a Shahed drone.

It was reported by Head of Kryvyi Rih military administration Oleksandr Vilkul, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Kryvyi Rih. Hit by a Shahed drone. Do not post anything on the network and do not comment," the message says.

Later Vilkul added, that the Rashists hit the energy infrastructure facility with a kamikaze drone.

"The destruction is significant. Several areas of the city are without electricity and water. Losses are being clarified. We are starting restoration works," he noted.

Read more: By time Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih, there were over 800 miners in mines. Rescue operation ends - Vilkul