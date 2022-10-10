By time Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih, there were over 800 miners in mines. Rescue operation ends - Vilkul

At the time of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, there were 854 miners underground in underground workings, tower headings and mine galleries in four mines. Currently, 98 workers remain underground. The rescue operation is ongoing.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was announced by the head of Kryvyi Rih Mlitary administration Оleksandr Vilkul.

"The big problem and the big challenge was that there were 854 miners in the underground workings, tower headings and mine galleries in the four mines at the time of the strike underground. An elaborate rescue operation was being completed, using cargoes, counterweights, and hand winches to save people.

At the same time air, food and warm clothes were being dealt with. At present, 98 of the 854 workers left underground in one of the mines, and the schedule is to bring them all to the surface before two in the morning. What to do, we know, the work is going on normally. Glory to Kryvyi Rih miners and mine rescuers! "- stated in the message.

Vilkul emphasized that this situation once again showed how important it is to have an accident elimination plan and conduct training.

It is noted that the miners were not injured and are returning home.