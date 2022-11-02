Russians have killed more than 40 journalists since beginning of full-scale invasion - NUJU
NUJU demands safety and protection of journalists’ rights in frontline areas.
It was reported by Ukrainian Journalists' National Union, informs Cesor.NЕТ.
"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have killed at least 43 media workers. According to the verified data of the NUJU, among the dead are 8 journalists who performed professional duties; 13 media workers - civilian victims; 22 media representatives who mobilized to defend Ukraine in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.
It is noted that November 2 celebrates the International Day for the End of Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.
