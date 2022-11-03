ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4134 visitors online
News
7 848 16
Germany (1333) Iran (338)

German citizens were urged to leave Iran urgently

іран

The German Foreign Ministry urges its citizens to leave Iran urgently because of the risk of arbitrary arrests.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

"For German citizens, there is a concrete risk of being arbitrarily arrested, interrogated, and sentenced to long prison terms. Dual nationals who hold Iranian citizenship in addition to German citizenship are primarily at risk. In the recent past, there have been a large number of arbitrary arrests of foreign citizens," the report said.

The German Foreign Ministry warns that the situation in Iran has worsened amid protests after the death of a young Iranian woman.

Read more: Iran’s "Arash-2" drones carry five times more explosives than "Shahed". This could be turning point in war - CNN

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 