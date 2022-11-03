Iran denies supplying drones to Russia and offers Ukraine to hold bilateral technical and expert meeting - MFA

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reacted to the statement of Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, in which he said about the ruthless consequences in case of assistance to Russia: they said that these statements are "emotional" and called on the Ukrainian side to negotiate.

According to Censor.NЕТ, citing the Ukrinform, this was stated by the press service of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said that Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani declared Iran's "active neutrality" regarding the war in Ukraine, and also noted that "emotional statements and unfounded accusations will not help to resolve the crisis in the country".

"Instead of making false accusations against Iran, the Ukrainian authorities should respond to our country's constructive proposals to hold a bilateral technical and expert meeting to provide documentation on their claims," Kanaani said.

He also once again "categorically denied" Iran's transfer of weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

