Russian army has almost spent first batch of kamikaze drones, - Reznikov

Russia has already used approximately 300 Iranian drones against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, during the briefing.

"The first batch of Iranian drones brought in by the Russians was about 300 units of the main types of those drones. And they used almost 300 units, choosing as targets our civilian objects and objects of critical infrastructure, water supply, electricity, heat", - said the minister.

However, he warned that Russia had signed contracts with Iran to supply drones.

"We know that they had contracts, and the numbers ranged from 1,500 to 2,400, but that doesn't mean they got all of them because these are contractual obligations from the Iranian side that they will supply. And, taking into account the fact that the Iranian side supplies those drones to other countries for hostilities, and now things are not very, let's say, quietly developing there. Therefore, we hope the Iranian side will not be able to fulfill all these obligations concerning the Russian Federation". - said the head of the Ministry of Defense.

According to him, Ukrainian air defense has already learned how to shoot down most of the kamikaze drones that attack Ukraine.

