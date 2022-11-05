Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Iran’s recognition of drone deliveries to Russia: Ukraine trusts only facts

After Iran recognized the delivery of drones to Russia, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that our country will continue to do everything to prevent the Russian Federation from using Iranian weapons.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

It should be noted that Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahiyan publicly admitted that Tehran transferred combat drones to Russia allegedly a few months before a full-scale war against Ukraine. At the same time, earlier Iran denied the supply of arms to the Russian Federation in every possible way.

In addition, Abdollahian spread insinuations about Ukraine's alleged refusal to meet with Iranian experts under pressure from Western partners.

"Ukraine is taught to trust only the facts. Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Dmytro Kuleba, as well as in close coordination with the relevant Ukrainian agencies, will continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons to kill Ukrainians and destroy our critical infrastructure," Nikolenko wrote.

According to him, Iran should realize that the consequences of complicity in the crimes of aggression of Russia against Ukraine will be much larger than the benefits of supporting the aggressor country.