Australian volunteer Trevor Kjeldala died defending Ukraine

Trevor Kjeldala, a resident of Brisbane (Australia), died during hostilities in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, Censor.NET informs with reference to ABC.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong's office confirmed Mr. Kjeldahl was from Brisbane. A representative of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that officials provided consular assistance to the man's family.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time. We are unable to comment further," the spokesperson said.

Watch more: Belarusians from Kalinovsky’s regiment captured Russian cannon. VIDEO

Relatives of the volunteer confirmed the death and said that Trevor was a beloved member of the family.

"My condolences to the family of this man and his friends. His death is tragic news. I remind people not to travel to Ukraine. It is a dangerous place," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.