Belarusians from Kalinovsky’s regiment captured Russian cannon. VIDEO
Fighters of the Belarusian regiment named after Kastus Kalinovsky captured a Russian cannon in good condition.
As Censor.NET reports, the Belarusian soldiers of the AFU boasted about their trophy on social networks.
