Belarusians from Kalinovsky’s regiment captured Russian cannon. VIDEO

Fighters of the Belarusian regiment named after Kastus Kalinovsky captured a Russian cannon in good condition.

As Censor.NET reports, the Belarusian soldiers of the AFU boasted about their trophy on social networks.

Three 2S5 "Hyacinth-S" self-propelled guns in excellent condition were won by Ukrainian fighters.

Belarus volunteer soldiers trophy
