NATO supports Ukraine’s right to protection, - Stoltenberg

NATO member countries provide military and economic support to Ukraine, contributing to its struggle, ensuring that it uses its right to defense.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview with the TV channel, TRT Haber, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Now there is a war in Ukraine, which began after President Putin decided to invade another country. We provide our military and economic support to Ukraine. We ensure that Ukraine exercises its right to defend itself against this attack by the Russians," Stoltenberg said.

Regarding Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons, the NATO Secretary General said that this should not happen.

"Here's what we saw: Right now, Russian leaders and Putin are demonstrating particularly dangerous nuclear rhetoric. We always say that there are no winners in a nuclear war. Therefore, there should be no nuclear war...If it (nuclear weapons. - Ed.) will be used, the nature of the conflict will change. In this context, the international community has expressed itself very clearly. Nuclear weapons can never be used," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized the mediating role of Turkey and President Erdogan in the agreement on the "grain corridor" and the efforts made for its functioning.