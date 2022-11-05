ENG
News Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas
Zaporizhzhia NPP reconnected to Ukraine’s power system - IAEA

Experts restored external power supply of Zaporizhzhia NPP after it was suspended due to Russian shelling.

It was reported by Press office of the International Atomic Energy Agency, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to the agency, both 750 kV and 330 kV external lines, which are necessary to supply electricity from the Ukrainian power system, were repaired.

"Around 22:00 (November 4 - Ed.), 750 kV power supply to all six units of ZNPP was restored, and eight operating emergency diesel generators were shut down and put into standby mode", IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

On Thursday, November 3, Energoatom reported that Zaporizhzhia NPP was completely de-energized. Due to the occupiers' shelling, the last two high-voltage connection lines with the Ukrainian power system were damaged.

