Ukraine will create a fleet of marine drones, - Zelenskiy

Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to support financially an initiative of creating a fleet of marine drones.

It was stated by The President of Ukraine in his video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Next week we will launch another fundraising direction - we will accumulate funds for the fleet of marine drones. I think absolutely everyone understands what it is and what it is for, and I am sure that millions of people will support this direction in our defense. Everyone has already seen how it works. And this is only for the protection of our maritime area, we do not claim to someone else's," he said.

